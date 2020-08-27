NMSU tracking COVID-19 cases

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at New Mexico State University are trying to keep the public informed about COVID-19 cases on campus as the fall semester gets underway.

The university is posting an update every week. This week they report four active cases; all are students and no cases among staff. There have been a total of 86 NMSU students or employees infected since May. All of which self-reported and quarantined.