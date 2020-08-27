NMSU tracking COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at New Mexico State University are trying to keep the public informed about COVID-19 cases on campus as the fall semester gets underway.

The university is posting an update every week. This week they report four active cases; all are students and no cases among staff. There have been a total of 86 NMSU students or employees infected since May. All of which self-reported and quarantined.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss