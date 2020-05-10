NMSU to celebrate graduation online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Isotopes say there's still a lot that needs to happen before baseball returns. "Exiting the ballpark, giveaways and promotions, concessions, and how are we going to be able to do all these things how are we going to do concessions," says General Manager John Traub. "And how are we going to operate the ballpark? these are questions we're going to start getting answers to and we're going to start getting answers to and we're going to start formulating a plan."

Traub touched on the issue with the Chamber of Commerce. He says the Isotopes are still awaiting guidance from Major League officials, along with state and city governments. He reminded fans that possibilities include a shortened season or even a cancellation.