NMSU to celebrate graduation online

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – NMSU’s graduation ceremony is going to look a little different this year. The university will virtually read the names of more than 700 graduates who RSVP’d and will feature speeches from several speakers.

The celebration will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube next Saturday at 10 a.m. Officials say while it will feel different, they still wanted to honor graduates properly.

