NMSU tests out-of-state students for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is providing free COVID-19 testing for out-of-state students. The university is partnering with the state department of Health for the testing.
Officials say they tested about 100 students Wednesday and Thursday. The university says trained staff is going to each student’s dorm to make the process quick and convenient. If a student tests positive. The university says it has systems in place to take care of students including telehealth and meal delivery.
Related Content:
- NMSU reminds out-of-state students to quarantine for 14 days
- NMSU professor: Returning to campus less risky than online classes
- NMSU alum develops rapid diagnostic test for active COVID-19
- NMSU considering layoffs, furloughs as last resort to shore up budget