NMSU tests out-of-state students for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is providing free COVID-19 testing for out-of-state students. The university is partnering with the state department of Health for the testing.

Officials say they tested about 100 students Wednesday and Thursday. The university says trained staff is going to each student’s dorm to make the process quick and convenient. If a student tests positive. The university says it has systems in place to take care of students including telehealth and meal delivery.

