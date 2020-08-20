NMSU shows off PPE vending machines

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the New Mexico State University who forget to bring a mask to school are in luck. Chancellor Dan Arvizu welcomed students back to campus in a video demonstrating one of the university’s new PPE vending machines.

Students can find nine vending machines in buildings across the central area of NMSU’s campus from Gerald Thomas Hall to Corbett Student Union. The college says the machines will be stocked daily with hand sanitizer, nitrile gloves, reuseable and disposable masks, safety glasses, disinfectant wipes, and additional items. Visit NMSU’s website for a map of the vending machine locations.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss