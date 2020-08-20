NMSU shows off PPE vending machines

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the New Mexico State University who forget to bring a mask to school are in luck. Chancellor Dan Arvizu welcomed students back to campus in a video demonstrating one of the university’s new PPE vending machines.

Students can find nine vending machines in buildings across the central area of NMSU’s campus from Gerald Thomas Hall to Corbett Student Union. The college says the machines will be stocked daily with hand sanitizer, nitrile gloves, reuseable and disposable masks, safety glasses, disinfectant wipes, and additional items. Visit NMSU’s website for a map of the vending machine locations.