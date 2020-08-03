NMSU reminds out-of-state students to quarantine for 14 days

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Out-of-state students are starting to return to New Mexico State University to make sure they comply with the 14-day quarantine. The school shared photos on Twitter welcoming students back to campus.
NMSU announced last month its plan to resume in-person classes this fall. The university has enacted a number of COVID-safe measures including reducing the number of students with roommates in the dorms, spacing out furniture in the common areas, providing meal delivery from the dining halls to dorms and spacing out desks in classrooms. They are alo working to have COVID-19 testing site on campus.