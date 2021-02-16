NMSU professors collaborate on COVID-19 research involving bats

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Professors at New Mexico State University are studying if COVID-19 can infect bats and if they can spread the virus. A pair of NMSU professors and a researcher from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine hope to find the answer with a $200,000 National Science Foundation Rapid Response Research grant.

According to NMSU News Center, one hypothesis they are testing is the susceptibility of 17 targeted species of bat in the Southwest that may be based on genetics, behavior, and life stage of each species. A second hypothesis is whether bat species with a high prevalence and diversity of native coronaviruses may be resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The team is very careful not to hurt any of the bats while collecting samples. They are also currently waiting on the results.