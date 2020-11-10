NMSU professor-created face-covering blocks 97% of air particles

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not your average face mask. Professors at New Mexico State University have developed one of the most effective face coverings as the nation battles the coronavirus.

Face masks have become a part of our everyday lives, now professors at NMSU are taking them to the next level. “So we’re removing aerosols as people are speaking or talking or breathing,” says Dr. Antonio Garcia, Engineering Associate Dean of Academics.

While cloth and paper face masks help to contain some airborne particles, the face coverings being developed can contain 97% of what’s being breathed out. “We are able to trap particles that are being emitted by a person and make sure that the particles leave the air,” said Garcia.

Dr. Antonio Garcia says the reusable face-covering combines air purifier electronics with a physical barrier that helps to prevent transmission of airborne particles. “We call it the ‘Ion Curtain’ because it combines the physical barrier but it also creates ions in this particular way that we are doing it, It allows for a very rapid removal of these aerosols,” said Garcia.

Garcia says production is set to start in early January. He says the first round of products will go to essential employees working with high-risk populations. “Those who are caregivers to vulnerable people and we’re also really eager to work with state and local government,” said Garcia.



Since NMSU is in negotiations for licensing, there is no product image just yet. Garcia says once it is on the market, it should sell for about $80-$90.