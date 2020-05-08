NMSU master gardener volunteers donate tomatoes after sale called off

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University had a unique problem on its hands because of the pandemic. Thousands of tomato plants with nowhere to go. So they used them to do some good.

Thousands of seeds are planted every February and raised by master gardener volunteers as part of an annual sale but because of the stay-at-home order, the sale was canceled. The group ended up giving away the plants to kids gardening groups and women’s shelters but still had 2,000 left.

That’s when someone came up with the idea to hand them out at APS’ grab-and-go food sites. The master gardeners say they’re happy that some families who wouldn’t have , are now growing their own gardens because of an unexpected twist.

