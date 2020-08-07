NMSU marching band creates masks with opening for instruments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Doctors at University of New Mexico Hospital say more locals are landing in emergency rooms since health restrictions have inspired more people to take to the outdoors. "It's a very outdoorsy type of area. Albuquerque is somewhat of a large bit city, small-large city, or a large big city and a lot of people have access to the outdoors very rapidly," said Trauma Director at UNMH Dr. Benoit Blondeau.

Dr. Blondeau says they are seeing a spike in injuries from activities like hiking, playing outside, and even car crashes, and he believes it's a result of New Mexicans looking for more ways to get out of the house. At the same time, tourist visits to the hospital are down since travel is limited. Because of this, emergency room traffic has stayed about the same.