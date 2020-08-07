NMSU marching band creates masks with opening for instruments

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A local marching band found an interesting way to interpret the state’s face covering rules. the public health order includes exemptions for eating, drinking, and swimming but not playing a wind instrument.
So New Mexico State University’s PRIDE of New Mexico Marching Band also known as the ‘world’s most dangerous marching band’ came up with a compromise. A student-designed mask that the instruments fit through and the idea has taken off. The masks, printed by a local shop in Las Cruces, are now being used at universities and high schools nationwide, raising $12,000 for NMSU’s music scholarships.
