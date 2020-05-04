NMSU library to create COVID-19 archive

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is asking for the public’s help documenting these unprecedented times. The library’s archives and special collections staff is collecting responses from the NMSU community and southern New Mexico residents for its COVID-19 archive.

“While the traditional archival collecting model waits for events to run their course before documentary evidence is acquired, archivists around the country are creating rapid response collections to document this historic event,” said Dylan McDonald in a press release, political papers archivist and special collections librarian. “Future scholars, historians, scientists, health experts and students will want to understand how we in 2020 reacted and experienced this pandemic.”

They are looking for things like emails, journal entries, photographs, videos and voice recordings. For guidelines or to contribute online, click here.

