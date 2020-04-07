NMSU donates personal protection equipment to hospitals

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is pitching in to help with healthcare workers in Las Cruces.

“The Las Cruces health community is in need of N95 respirators or surgical masks, surgical gowns and face shields or goggles,” said Clint Lanier in a press release, NMSU assistant professor of English. “Anything we can spare from our research faculty would help.”

Researchers are gathering spare surgical masks, gowns, face shields and goggles normally used in labs. The items will be donated to the city’s two hospitals. NMSU police have also donated 8,000 masks to the office of emergency management.

Students, faculty or members of the public can donate to the Aggie Cupboard.

