NMSU considering layoffs, furloughs as last resort to shore up budget

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is scrambling to balance its budget after the state cut $20 million from its funding to deal with the pandemic. University President John Floros says that’s not the only problem.

“Reductions in income from our dormitories, our restaurants, the meals. The final source of anxiety is we don’t know what our enrollment will look like come this fall,” said Floros.

Like many schools, NMSU is trying to plan ahead during an uncertain time. Floros says layoffs, furloughs and salary cuts for staff are on the table but only as a last resort. Right now, they are waiting to see what t he final enrollment numbers will look like. The athletics department is also looking for ways to make up lost revenue.

“We know that the UCLA game had a guaranteed payment of $1.2 million, so far that’s the only one on our schedule that’s been canceled, so we need to find a way to replace that game if possible,” said Mario Moccia, NMSU athletic director.

Meanwhile, the University of New Mexico is facing a similar $22 million cut in state funding.