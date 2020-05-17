NMSU celebrates grads with virtual ceremony

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University celebrated the class of 2020 with a virtual ceremony.

“Family, friends, and our NMSU community, join me in acknowledging the successes of the New mexico State University Graduation class of 2020. Go Aggies!”

Saturday morning’s live stream featured more than 700 graduates from all levels. It included speeches from the president, chancellor, and more. It ended with a quarantine rendition of the Aggie fight song from the school’s pride band.

