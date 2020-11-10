NMSU Board of Regents shuts down El Paso as location for sports teams

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools and student-athletes are trying to figure out different ways to practice and play during the pandemic. One idea New Mexico State came up with is moving its sports teams to El Paso, a COVID hot spot.

Just about two weeks ahead of their first basketball games, NMSU leaders proposed playing and practicing in El Paso, which is currently a hotbed for COVID cases. On Tuesday, the Board of Regents shut that idea down right away. “The part about El Paso really concerned me because the numbers in El Paso are absolutely off the charts in El Paso right now. So, I think that might not be something we want to keep as an option,” said Ammu Devasthali, Vice-Chair of the NMSU Board of Regents.

NMSU put their student-athletes in an on-campus bubble several months ago. They’re even using an app to track athletes’ movements to make sure they’re not leaving it. At Tuesday’s Board of Regents meeting, leaders presented three options for how they can still play and practice this season. Two of these would’ve required sending the team out of state to somewhere like El Paso or Arizona, places that don’t have quarantine rules.

In the end, the board decided against moving the team. But they also voted against following the governor’s public health order.

Under the “Return to Play” plan passed Tuesday, NMSU will conduct full team practices and players will stay in that bubble. NMSU believes they can do that safely, even in a surging county like Doña Ana. “Really create a safer environment within our campus right here in Las Cruces, as well as elsewhere throughout the system, a safer campus here than our communities around us,” said NMSU President John Floros.

On Tuesday, the athletic director said there are scheduled games set as placeholders, but that information has not yet been released. With the NMSU board passing this, UNM is now the only Division 1 school in the country that is not allowed to hold full team practices.