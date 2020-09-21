NMSP seeing decline in COVID-19 violation tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling out the rule-breakers, New Mexico State Police say over the past few months they’ve been tracking hundreds of complaints of people violating the public health order.

From contact sports in the park to grocery stores operating over capacity limits, over the weekend KRQE News 13’s newsroom received a handful of complaints detailing various violations. Just a small piece of what law enforcement officers are investigating daily.

One tipster sent photos from a Smith’s grocery store off Tramway, showing shoppers not wearing masks at all. Other photos show the number of people allowed in the store versus the actual number of people inside, you can see they are clearly operating overcapacity.

Also this weekend, a corn-hole tournament organizer was cited at the entertainment venue, Revel. According to the owner, a man named Trevor Warnken rented out space for the event but spectators were not following social distancing guidelines.

Another man reported a high school team participating in seven on seven games out at Volcano Vista with parents watching. “In the outdoorsy open, there’s a lot less people wearing masks then there was in like March, April or May,” says Ryan Sida.

Another frustrated woman sent videos from a friend’s yard at an Albuquerque mobile home park. She wanted to remain anonymous but says there were was way more than ten people gathered at the home over the weekend for a birthday celebration.

“Everybody wants to blame the governor for us not opening up 100 percent but to me, I think a lot of it is our fault. Because this is an example of why we can’t have our children in school 100 percent or businesses opening 100 percent because we have people that don’t care about what happens or they just don’t want to follow the rules,” she says.

The frustrated woman also says she did report the gathering to state officials as well as 311. NMSP says this month they have seen, considerably, fewer complaints than in July and believe the trend of reporting is starting to decline.

According to the State Environment Department, the number of complaints about restaurants is down. State officials believe that’s because more restaurants are going through the Safe Certified Program.