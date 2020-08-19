NMSP cites nearly a dozen businesses for health order violations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the past couple of months, New Mexico State Police have received nearly a thousand complaints about businesses not following the governor’s public health orders. But the number of citations they’ve actually written might surprise you.

News 13 asked people to give us their best guess about how many businesses have been cited since the state ramped up enforcement efforts at the beginning of July.

“I believe zero,” says Patrick Martinez. “They’ve all been complying so I want to say maybe like 500,” says Genesis Nunez.

Since July 1 NMSP has issued 19 non-compliance citations to businesses across the state including the Trinity Hotel and Restaurant in Carlsbad who stayed open defying the governor’s order. Alien City Dragway in Roswell also defied the order when they continued to hold races, even after a cease and desist from the state.

NMSP cited Charlie’s Sandbox off Paseo del Norte in Albuquerque Saturday after an officer saw several people not wearing masks. The citation also says state police had gotten multiple complaints of non-compliance there. Despite the governor’s call for aggressive enforcement state police say compliance is still their main objective.

“So we’re always happy to report fewer citations that means the compliance rate is higher and ultimately that’s what we all want that’s what all new Mexicans want,” Lieutenant Mark Soriano.

Those businesses that were cited were still offering dine-in services not enforcing the wearing of face masks and holding mass gatherings. Not complying with the order is a petty misdemeanor so those citations come with a $100 fine.

Full list of NMSP citations are as follows:

July 4: Cardinal Speedway, Eunice, New Mexico (Mass Gathering)

July 13: Trinity Hotel, Carlsbad (dine-in services)

July 14: Los Hermanitos, Farmington, NM (dine-in services)

July 17: TJ’s Diner Farmington, NM (dine-in services)

July 17: Country Kitchen, Farmington, NM (dine-in services)

July 17: Greg’s BBQ Belen, NM (dine-in services)

July 17: Casey’s Restaurant Hobbs, NM (dine-in services)

July 17: Pizza Inn Hobbs, NM (dine-in services)

July 22: Delta Tire Grants, NM (face-coverings)

July 27: Longhorn Pad, Hobbs, NM (non-compliance)

July 27: Outlaw Grill, Eunice, NM (in-door dining)

July 30: Lordsburg Rodeo Grounds (mask violation)

July 31: Go-Kart City, Red River, NM (non-essential)

July 31: Sunland Park News and Video (non-essential)

Aug 1: Alien City Dragway, Roswell, (non-compliance)

Aug 1: Hobbs Airfield Speedway, (non-compliance)

Aug 7: 1725 Saint Michaels (face-coverings)

Aug 15: Lazy Lizard, Cedar Crest (dine-in services)

Aug 15: Charlies Sandbox, Albuquerque (mass gathering)

