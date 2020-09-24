NMPED reports 6 new positive COVID-19 cases across public schools

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department announced six new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The total number of cases in school populations is at 141. Following rapid response and verifying all pertinent information with the schools and school districts, the following new cases were reported:

Two cases at two public schools in Bernalillo County that are in the remote learning mode. One infected individual is a student; the other is a staff member.

One case at a public school in Chaves County. The infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property on Sept. 14.

Two cases at two public schools in Doña Ana County. Both infected individuals are staff members. Both were last on school property on Sept. 21.

One case at a public school in Sandoval County. The infected individual is a student who was last on school property on Sept. 18.

In all cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected schools have been notified of the positive cases. The affected classrooms and school facilities will be thoroughly disinfected, and any staff or students who came into close contact with a newly-diagnosed individual will be quarantined for 14 days.