NMPED reports 3 new positive COVID-19 cases across public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The total number of cases in school populations is at 135. Following rapid response and verifying all pertinent information with the schools and school districts, the following new cases were reported:

Two cases at two public schools in Dona Ana County. Infected individuals are staff members. The infected individuals were last in the school buildings on September 18.

One case at a public school in Santa Fe County. The infected individual is a staff member. The infected individual was last on school property on September 15.

In all cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected schools have been notified of the positive cases. The affected classrooms and school facilities will be thoroughly disinfected, and any staff or students who came into close contact with a newly-diagnosed individual will be quarantined for 14 days.