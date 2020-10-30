NMPED reports 29 new positive COVID-19 cases across public schools

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - Halloween is just days away. But with many communities asking people not to trick or treat, one southeast New Mexico family decided to do something else in celebration. "It's really cool just to watch the show," said Neveah McDaniel.

Jesse McDaniel and his kids normally go all out on decorations every year for Christmas. With the pandemic this year, they decided to take the extra time at home by putting up a display for Halloween. It is a drive up music light display. "I like to watch the people smile when they drive by, and it's really fun to do," said Braden McDaniel.