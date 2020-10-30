NMPED reports 29 new positive COVID-19 cases across public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department of New Mexico reported 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Rapid response has been initiated and all pertinent information has been verified with the schools and school districts.
- Five staff members in Bernalillo County. All five were last on school property Oct. 28.
- One student in Chaves County. They were last on school property Oct. 28.
- Four cases in Doña Ana County. Two of the cases are staff members who were last on school property Oct. 28. The other two infected individuals were students who were last on campus Oct. 20 and 28.
- Five cases in Eddy County, two of which are staff members who were last on school property Oct. 28. The other three are students who were last on campus Oct. 28 as well.
- One staff member in Lea County who was last on school property Oct. 28.
- Four staff members in McKinley County who were last on school property Oct. 27 and 28.
- One staff member in Rio Arriba County who was last on school property Oct. 28.
- Two cases in Roosevelt County. One staff member who was last on school property Oct. 28 and a student who was also last on school property Oct. 28.
- One student in Sandoval County who was last on school property Oct. 28.
- Two students in San Juan County who were last on school property Oct. 27.
- Two staff members in Santa Fe County who were last on school property Oct. 28.
- One staff member in Valencia County who was last on school property Oct. 28.
All close contacts will be informed of the positive case and instructed to quarantine for 14 days. Affected classrooms and facilities will be cleaned and disinfected.
