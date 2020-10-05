NMPED reports 17 new COVID-19 cases across public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education announced 17 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, October 5. Officials say Rapid Response has been initiated, and all pertinent information has been verified with the schools and school districts. The following new cases have been reported:

Three cases in Bernalillo County . The infected individuals are staff members who were last on school property Sept. 15, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

Four cases in Chaves County . Two of the infected individuals are students who were last on school property Sept. 18 and Sept. 28. The other two infected individuals are staff members who were last on school property on Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

One case in Colfax County . The infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property Sept. 29.

Two cases in Curry County . One infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property Sept. 25. The other infected individual is a student who was last on school property Sept. 28.

Three cases in Doña Ana County . The infected individuals are staff members who were last on school property Sept. 25 (two) and Sept. 28.

Two cases in Eddy County . The infected individuals are staff members who were last on school property Sept. 17 and Oct. 2.

One case in Lea County . The infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property Sept. 25.

One case in Quay County. The infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property Sept. 30.

In all cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected school have been notified of the cases. All “close contacts” will be informed of the positive cases and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.