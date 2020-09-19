NMPED report 8 new positive COVID-19 cases across public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department announced eight new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, September 17. Following rapid response and verifying all pertinent information with the schools and school districts, the following new cases were reported:

One infected staff member at a public school in Chaves County. The individual was last in the school building on September 16.

Five cases at a public school in Roosevelt County. Two staff members and three students. The infected individuals were last in the school building on March 6, April 6, September 10, and September 14.

One infected staff member at a public school in Lea County. They were last on school property on September 4.

One infected student at a public school in Torrance County. The infected individual was last on school property on September 15.

In all cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected schools have been notified of the positive cases. The affected classrooms and school facilities will be thoroughly disinfected, and any staff or students who came into close contact with a newly-diagnosed individual will be quarantined for 14 days.