NMPED report 5 new COVID-19 cases across public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education announced five new positive coronavirus cases Friday, October 2. Officials say rapid response has been initiated, and all pertinent information has been verified with the schools and school districts. The following new cases have been reported:

  • One staff member in Chaves County. They were last on school property September 28.
  • One student in Doña Ana County. They were last on school property September 25.
  • One staff member in Lea County. They were last on school property September 18.
  • One staff member in Sandoval County. They were last on school property September 16.
  • One staff member in Valencia County. They were last on school property October 1.

In all cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected school have been notified of the cases. All “close contacts” will be informed of the positive cases and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

