NMPED confirms three positive COVID-19 cases in NM public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department confirmed on Wednesday three positive cases for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across New Mexico’s public schools. This is after implementing a rapid response and verifying all pertinent information with the schools and school districts.

The following new cases were reported:

a teacher at a public school in Bernalillo County. The teacher was last in the school building on August 25. All staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected school have been notified of the case.

a student at a public school in McKinley County. The individual was last in the school building on September 9. All staff members and parents and guardians of all students in the affected school have been notified of the case.

a secretary at a public school district office in Roosevelt County. They were last in the office building on September 9. All staff members and the parents and guardians of all students who visited the affected building have been notified of the case.

The affected classrooms and school facilities will be thoroughly disinfected and any staff or students who came into close contact with a newly-diagnosed individual will be quarantined for 14 days. Staff who were in close contact must get tested for COVID-19 and provide the school with test results prior to reutnring to in-person duties.

The PED has collected data since August 17. Moving forward, cumulative totals will include those data and the total number of cases in school populations is currently at 111.