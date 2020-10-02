NMPED confirms 10 new positive cases across state public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department announced Thursday, October 1, 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Rapid response has been initiated, and all pertinent information has been verified with the schools and school districts. The following cases have been reported:

Three cases in Bernalillo County. All three are staff members who were last on school property September 3 and September 23 (two individuals).

One staff member in Chaves County. The individual was last on school property on September 29. The school is in remote learning mode.

One staff member in Curry County. The individual was last on school property September 29. The school is in remote learning mode.

One staff member in Doña Ana County. The individual was last on school property September 10. The school is in remote learning mode.

Two students in Eddy County. One was last on school property for small-group learning on September 24. The other was last on school property for small-group learning September 25.

Two staff members in Hidalgo County. One staff member was last on school property September 23 and 24.

In all cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected schools have been notified of the positive cases. All “close contacts” will be informed of the positive cases and instructed to quarantine for 14 days. Affected classrooms and facilities will be cleaned and disinfected.