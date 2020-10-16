NMPED announces 15 new positive COVID-19 cases across public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours across public schools. Rapid responses have been initiated and all pertinent information has been verified with the schools and districts. The following new cases have been reported:

Two students in Bernalillo County. Both were last on campus on October 1 and 13.

Four students in Chaves County. They were last on school property October 5, 6, and 8.

Two staff members in Curry County. They were last on school property October 9 and 25.

One student in Curry County. The student was last on campus September 25.

Two staff members in Doña Ana County. They were last on school property October 2 and 6.

One staff member in Lea County. They were last on school property October 8.

One staff member in McKinley County. They were last on school property October 2.

One staff member in Santa Fe County. They were last on school property September 25.

One student in Valencia County. They were last on school property October 9.

In all of the above cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected school have been notified of the positive cases. All “close contacts” will be informed of the positive cases and instructed to quarantine for 14 days. Affected classrooms and facilities will be cleaned and disinfected.