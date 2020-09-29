NMPED: 12 new positive COVID-19 cases across public schools

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday; eight staff members, four students tested positive. The total number of cases in school populations is at 172 and reported in 88 schools. According to a news release, that number has been adjusted from previous reports after removing a case that turned out to be in a private school. Of those, 124 have been staff members and 48 have been students.

Following rapid response and verifying all pertinent information with the schools and school districts, the following new cases were reported:

Three cases in Chaves County. Two of the infected individual are staff members who were last on campus Sept. 14 and Sept. 22. Additionally, one student tested positive and was last on campus on Sept. 15.

One case in Cibola County. The infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property Sept. 25.

One case in Colfax County. The infected individual is a student who was last on school property Sept. 21.

One case in Eddy County. The infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property Sept. 22.

Two cases in Lincoln County. One infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property Sept. 25. The other is a student who was last on school property Sept. 18.

One case in McKinley County. The infected individual is a staff member who was last on school property Sept. 25.

Two cases in Santa Fe County. The infected individuals are staff members who were last on school property Sept. 16 and Sept. 23.

One case in Taos County. The infected individual is a student who was last on school property Sept. 18.

In all cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected schools have been notified of the positive cases. The affected classrooms and school facilities will be thoroughly disinfected, and any staff or students who came into close contact with a newly-diagnosed individual will be quarantined for 14 days.