NMMI under fire for allegedly not obeying health order

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is accusing the New Mexico Military Institute of violating the public health order. In a letter, the state called out the military school in Roswell for continuing in-person classes and not laying out which courses can be taken remotely.

The state also says NMMI has not limited indoor dining occupancy to 25%, has not postponed school for first and second-year cadets, and is housing students in double-occupancy rooms. The military institute told News 13 they are reviewing the letter from the state and cannot make any further comment at the moment.