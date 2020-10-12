NMMI reports positive coronavirus cases among staff members, cadets

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute reports that last Wednesday, the campus was made aware of a staff member who was listed as a close-contact of an off-campus positive case of COVID-19. The institute says that staff members immediately left the campus to quarantine and tested positive for the virus.

Following the Centers for Disease Control close-contact protocol, NMMI identified three other members from the same department who were also quarantined and tested which resulted in two of the three testing positive. All three positive staff members are required to quarantine and the institute reports they are all off-campus.

NMMI states that it has addressed the staff members’ workspaces which are being cleaned and disinfected. On Thursday, the institute says it tested a group of 15 cadets who were not identified in the initial close-contact trace but were coached by two of the three subsequent staff members.

While initially being told all cadets were negative, NMMI learned that a corrected coding error revealed four cadets tested positive for the virus. All 15 are now in isolation or quarantine.

Another 14 cadets who might be close contacts with the first group has been identified, were tested on Friday, and are now waiting on their results. NMMI reports it is working with on-site infirmary staff, a local laboratory, the state health departments regarding testing and reporting.

The facility is addressing various common spaces that will be deep cleaned and disinfected. NMMI President and Superintendent MG Jerry Grizzle states that the cases are the first time in over nine weeks the virus was detected in the corps and is the first since they began accepting cadets for the fall.

The institute says it had 15 asymptomatic cases back in July that have since been managed. While NMMI has six weeks left until the completion of its fall 2020 schedule, the superintendent says it is working to mitigate the impact to the remainder of the corps and that its attention is on the wellbeing of those infected.

At this time, the cadets who tested positive appear to be asymptomatic. NMMI reports it will continue to enforce masks, social distancing, and hygiene and promote protocols for disinfecting and cleaning.

NMMI will continue to enforce its closed campus status and asks for the support of parents by staying away from the campus for the semester.

