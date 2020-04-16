NMHU employee making reusable masks from 3D printers

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico Highlands University employee is using his time away from campus to make 3D printed face masks. Mariano Ulibarri is the coordinator of student support and computer science at the university but right now he is printing masks from his kitchen using his department’s 3D printer.

Ulibarri says the first masks will be for Highlands campus police then he will make masks for his wife, who is nurse, along with her coworkers. Ulibarri says printing two masks takes between four to six hours but says he will reach out to other departments at the university to see if he can borrow their printers to speed up production.

