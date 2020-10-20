NMED’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist available to public

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department announced Tuesday that in order to protect New Mexicans against COVID-19, NMED will publish a list of businesses on the Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist that have two or more Rapid Response tests during a 14-day period. NMED says the watchlist brings transparency to COVID-19 spread in communities throughout the state according to a news release.

“Employees, their families, and members of the public have the right to easily access this information,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in the same news release. “New Mexicans need to know how well or how poorly businesses and organizations are doing in their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

NMED says the Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist will be updated daily. In addition, NMED is publishing the cumulative number of rapid responses conducted at all organizations. The watchlist will also help local regulatory agencies in evaluating whether businesses are complying with the state’s public health orders and COVID-safe practices according to the news release.