NMED releases updated COVID-19 Watchlist

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department updated its daily Rapid Response COVID-19 watchlist. This list includes places of employment in New Mexico that have had two or more rapid responses in the last 14 days. There are currently 78 establishments on the watchlist.

NMED or the state agency initiating the rapid response will offer direction to establishments regarding testing, quarantining and isolating, disinfecting, and COVID-safe practices. This week, the watchlist only includes organizations for which NMED conducts rapid responses which includes grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores, gyms, salons, business offices, and others. Other establishments will be added to the watching next week.

