NMED releases updated COVID-19 Watchlist

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department updated its daily Rapid Response COVID-19 watchlist. This list includes places of employment in New Mexico that have had two or more rapid responses in the last 14 days. There are currently 117 establishments on the watchlist.

NMED or the state agency initiating the rapid response will offer direction to establishments regarding testing, quarantining and isolating, disinfecting, and COVID-safe practices. This week, the watchlist only includes organizations for which NMED conducts rapid responses which includes grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores, gyms, salons, business offices, and others.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss