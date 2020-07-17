NMED continue suspension of restaurant food permits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department announced Friday they have suspended food permits for four more restaurants in New Mexico that opened for dine-in service in violation of the current public health order.

Those restaurants are:

Los Hermanitos – 2400 West Main Street, Farmington

Los Hermanitos – 3560 East Main Street, Farmington

TJ’s Diner – 119 East Main Street, Farmington

Casey’s Restaurant – 209 West Broadway Street, Hobbs

The restaurants are required to cease all operations immediately. The failure to to do so could result in legal action from the department. If the restaurants correct the violations, they may request the NMED reinstate their food service permit.

The NMED is also pursuing further enforcement against Pizza Inn locations in Carlsbad and Hobbs, as well as the Trinity Hotel in Carlsbad which continues to operate after the state suspended their foodservice permits earlier this week.