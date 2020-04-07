NMDOT, State Police discourage pilgrimages during ‘Holy Week’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking the public to stay home during Holy Week. The annual pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill have been canceled due to the ‘stay-at-home’ order put in place by the governor to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NMDOT and State Police strongly discourage the public in making the trek to the church this year. Message boards will be up telling the public to turn back and stay home. The grounds, chapel and restrooms at El Santuario de Chimayo are closed April 9 to 13 or Holy Thursday through Easter Monday.

“I’m from Santa Fe and I have made the Good Friday walk to El Santuario de Chimayo in the past,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in a press release. “I know this is painful but we don’t want anyone getting hurt or killed on the roadways. Please stay home.”

State Police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office will be on the routes asking any walkers who come out, to go home.

“While the New Mexico State Police respect the religious liberty of all New Mexico residents, we are urging the public to refrain from participating in these pilgrimages out of concern for their safety, as traditional safety measures, like traffic control, will not be in place this year,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson in a press release. “We ask that you stay home to keep yourself and our officers safe.”

“In unity with all Christians, we call on the faithful to make home the holy place for the sake of all families during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative we heed the advice of our global scientists, medical and public health experts,” Archbishop Wester said in a press release. “Stay home. By practicing social distancing, together we can save lives.”

Pastor Vince Torres of Blaze Christian Fellowship in Santa Fe said in the same press release, “Though these guidelines may prevent our physical communion with one another, they cannot prevent our spiritual communion with God. In other words, we can continue to be spiritually faithful Christians while serving as socially responsible citizens.”

The governor also urged New Mexicans from every denomination to avoid large gatherings during Holy Week.

“We understand this is a terrible hardship for the faithful, but public health is the first and foremost consideration,” the governor said in the same press release. “And large groups are an enormous public health risk to our communities right now. I am immensely grateful to the Archbishop and to faith leaders from all across the state who have voluntarily canceled Holy Week congregations and encourage everyone to heed the guidance: This week, home is the holy place.”

