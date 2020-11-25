NMDOT releases new DWI ad amid approaching holidays

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The state is ramping up COVID testing within essential businesses in an effort to help prevent them from closing when they're needed the most. The state's health and environment departments are teaming up to give companies a chance to prevent those mandatory 14-day closures when they have rapid responses due to COVID cases, using routine testing and contact tracing to do it.

"Many of those already have a plan in place that looks just like what we're asking for,' said James Kenney, the Environment Department Cabinet Secretary. "We're making it an agreement now that they'll follow their plan and ensure New Mexico and the communities, that they're going to keep their employees proactively safe as opposed to reactive testing."