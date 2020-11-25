NMDOT releases new DWI ad amid approaching holidays

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation released a new ENDWI ad as the state ramps up law enforcement going into the holidays. It centers around isolation which most of us are experiencing during the pandemic and warns that those who drink and drive could face more long-lasting isolation or ‘DWIsolation.’ The Traffic Safety Division reports, so far this year, 92 people have been killed in alcohol-involved crashes in New Mexico.

