NMDOT advises public to refrain from public Pueblo visits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following state and national trends, Pueblos have implemented travel bans and restrictions and closed all tribal gaming facilities and operations in New Mexico.

Several Pueblos have seen an influx of visitors to nearby recreational areas posing a potential threat to vulnerable communities impacted by limited health and safety resources.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation urged the public Wednesday to refrain from getting out of their vehicles on Pueblo or Reservation land. Pueblos are currently closed to the public.

The stay-at-home advisory is in effect until April 10. It is advised that no trips to recreational sites in Pueblo communities are allowed during this time.