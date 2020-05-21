NMDOT adding guards to rest stops to deter vandals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vandals and thieves have been busy at work, at New Mexico rest stops. It’s gotten so bad, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is ramping up its security measures to stop it. Officials say vandalism isn’t anything new at the rest stops but they’ve seen a clear increase in activity since the start of COVID-19.

Officials tell us people are coming and stealing toilet paper, soap dispensers even light fixtures. Now they are hoping security guards will help to put an end to the vandalism. “It’s pretty extreme and that’s why we finally decided let’s get some security guards out there they’re armed guards they are not there to try to fight on their own and they would call law-enforcement if they needed to but having that presence there will hopefully deter some of this destructive behavior,” says Marisa Maez, NMDOT, Communications Director.

Right now the La Bajada-Centennial Rest Area near Santa Fe and the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge in Taos are under surveillance full time. Its an effort the department hopes will improve the area for those who need the rest stop most.

“We want people to be able to stop and feel safe and be able to take especially with these truckers these days that’s why we wanted to leave the rest areas open during this time because we’ve got all these truckers that are trying to bring commerce into New Mexico and they need a place to stop and rest,” Maez says.

There are 32 rest stops across the state and DOT says all of them have been hit at some point in the past few months. Along with the permanent officers in Santa Fe and Taos, there will be roving patrols at other rest areas across the state.

