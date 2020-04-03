NMDOH urges public to wear masks when going outside

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is urging people to wear masks if they need to go out in public.

Secretary Kathy Kunkel says covering your face helps, but it does not replace the importance of staying home and washing your hands. But the state also stresses to use homemade masks and save the N95s for healthcare workers.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞