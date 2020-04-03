NMDOH urges public to wear masks when going outside

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is urging people to wear masks if they need to go out in public.
Secretary Kathy Kunkel says covering your face helps, but it does not replace the importance of staying home and washing your hands. But the state also stresses to use homemade masks and save the N95s for healthcare workers.
