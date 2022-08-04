NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Updating the status of two serious health concerns in New Mexico, health officials say the state has registered 10 known cases of monkeypox, while COVID cases appear to have plateaued with the latest omicron variant. The update came Thursday in a news conference from Acting NMDOH Secretary Dr. Scrase and Deputy Secretary Laura Parajon.

It’s been nearly a month since the state detected its first presumptive case of monkeypox while COVID-19 has continued to hover around roughly 6,000 new confirmed cases a week for the past month.

New Mexico reported its first probable case of monkeypox on July 11. According to the state, the patient returned from out-of-state travel and was “likely exposed through contact.”

Monkeypox typically presents 7-14 days after exposure and symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, backaches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes—which is the main distinguishing symptomatic factor between smallpox and monkeypox. Smallpox does not typically cause swollen lymph nodes.

One to three days after the onset of fever, patients develop a rash that typically begins on the face and then spreads to other areas of the body. The lesions then progress through different stages before falling off.

