NMDOH to provide COVID-19 testing in Portales, Hobbs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is providing a drive-up screening for COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Portales Public Health Office located at 1513 W. Fir Street. The screening will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last.
NMDOH will also be offering drive-up screening in Hobbs on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Hobbs Public Health Office located at 1923 N. Dal Paso from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last. All testing remains free of charge and anyone can get tested whether they have insurance or not. Those with insurance are asked to provide their insurance information.
NMDOH strongly encourages the following groups to get tested for COVID-19:
- Symptomatic people displaying COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion or runny noise, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or the loss of taste or smell
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for coronavirus
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate setting such as long-term care facilities and group homes
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provide has advised them to get tested before the procedure
