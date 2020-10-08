NMDOH to provide COVID-19 testing in Portales, Hobbs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is providing a drive-up screening for COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Portales Public Health Office located at 1513 W. Fir Street. The screening will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last.

NMDOH will also be offering drive-up screening in Hobbs on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Hobbs Public Health Office located at 1923 N. Dal Paso from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last. All testing remains free of charge and anyone can get tested whether they have insurance or not. Those with insurance are asked to provide their insurance information.

NMDOH strongly encourages the following groups to get tested for COVID-19: