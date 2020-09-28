NMDOH to offer COVID-19 testing in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) -The New Mexico Department of Health will provide drive-up screening for COVID-19 on Saturday, October 3 at the Clovis Public Health Office located at 1216 Cameo Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Those who are planning to be tested are asked to pre-register online and provide the event code number 1032020.

NMDOH reports registration at this test location is unavailable. All testing is free to anyone getting the test and anyone can get tested, regardless if they have insurance or not.

Those with insurance are asked to provide their insurance information. NMDOH strongly encourages the following groups to get tested: