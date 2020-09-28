NMDOH to offer COVID-19 testing in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) -The New Mexico Department of Health will provide drive-up screening for COVID-19 on Saturday, October 3 at the Clovis Public Health Office located at 1216 Cameo Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Those who are planning to be tested are asked to pre-register online and provide the event code number 1032020.
NMDOH reports registration at this test location is unavailable. All testing is free to anyone getting the test and anyone can get tested, regardless if they have insurance or not.
Those with insurance are asked to provide their insurance information. NMDOH strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- symptomatic individuals displaying COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or the loss of taste or smell
- asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the virus
- asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate setting such as long-term facilities and group homes
- patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested ahead of the procedure
