NMDOH to offer COVID-19 testing in Clovis on Saturday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 testing is performed in Albuquerque, N.M. (KRQE/file)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health will be offering drive-up screening for COVID-19 on Saturday, August 29, at the Clovis Public Health Office from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Those who would like to participate in the testing are asked to pre-register online as registration on-site is unavailable.

Testing is free of charge to anyone getting the test and anyone can get tested, whether they have insurance or not. Those with insurance are asked to provide their insurance information.

The Clovis Public Health Office is located at 1216 Cameo Street. NMDOH strongly encourages the following groups to get tested for COVID-19:

  • Symptomatic individuals displaying symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and or loss of taste/smell
  • Asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts to household members of people in their infectious period ho have already tested positive for the virus
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider have advised them to get tested before the procedure

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

