NMDOH to offer COVID-19 testing in Clovis on Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health will be offering drive-up screening for COVID-19 on Saturday, August 29, at the Clovis Public Health Office from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Those who would like to participate in the testing are asked to pre-register online as registration on-site is unavailable.

Testing is free of charge to anyone getting the test and anyone can get tested, whether they have insurance or not. Those with insurance are asked to provide their insurance information.

The Clovis Public Health Office is located at 1216 Cameo Street. NMDOH strongly encourages the following groups to get tested for COVID-19: