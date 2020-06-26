NMDOH to offer COVID-19 testing at UNM South Lot on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health will offer no-cost COVID-19 testing site on Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the University of New Mexico South Parking Lot, east of the UNM Football Stadium. Testing will be available to the first 300 people.

Those wanting to be tested are asked to register online at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org. You are asked to fill out all required fields and to make sure you enter your email, address, and employer.

An email confirmation will be sent to you on Friday before the testing event with your appointment time.