NMDOH sees major jump in requests for rapid response testing

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is focusing significant resources on rapid response testing for COVID-19. That is when the state will go into a business where a worker has tested positive and test a large number of employees. This comes after a surprising overnight jump in requests for rapid response testing.

“What is significant is that overnight we had 44 new rapid responses. A typical day would be six or seven. A heavy day would be 15. We are very surprised to see 44,” said Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel. Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel says some of the requests came from convenience stores, a swimming school, and a retail store.



