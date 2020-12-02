San Miguel County meets ‘yellow’ criteria, Los Alamos County now in ‘red’

The Department of Health COVID-19 county map as of Dec. 2, 2020. (courtesy NMDOH)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The map shows 32 counties at the red level and one county at the yellow level.

At this time, no counties meet the criteria to operate at the green level. San Miguel County now meets the criteria to operate at the yellow level from Dec. 2 through at least Wednesday, Dec. 16 according to the department. Under the state’s emergency public health order requirements, when a county moves to a less restrictive level, the requirements of the less restrictive level take effect immediately.

Due to a rising positivity rate, Los Alamos County is now in the red level. Under the state’s emergency public health order, when a county moves to a more restrictive level, the requirements of the more restrictive level must be enacted within 48-hours.

NMDOH states that the color-coding of the map in accordance with the state’s amended public health order will be updated biweekly on Wednesdays with the next update scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16.

