NMDOH reminding New Mexicans to activate $100 vaccine incentive cards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands of New Mexicans could lose out on their $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive. The New Mexico Department of Health says as of Monday, more than 3,300 people who’ve received their incentive cards have not activated them.

Those cards went to New Mexicans who completed their vaccinations between June 14 to June 17 or August 2 to August 31. You have six months from the date the card was issued to activate it, otherwise, the money will be forfeited.

More than 54,000 New Mexicans received the incentive cars. NMDOH says that nearly 1,500 people did have some trouble getting the cards but they believe they’ve resolved all but nine of those cases. The department says those with questions can e-mail covid.vaccines@state.nm.us. They also say that technical support for the incentive program ends on November 12.