NMDOH releases fun ‘virtual Thanksgiving’ video

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has turned to humor to remind New Mexicans there’s a safer way to enjoy Thanksgiving this year. The department released a video showing how a family dinner can be just as chaotic, dysfunctional, and loving over video chat, as it can be in person; There might even be an upside to it.
