NMDOH releases fun ‘virtual Thanksgiving’ video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Commissioner is pleading to the governor for more testing sites in the hard-hit south valley.

"It really seemed like they had it everywhere else…they had it at Balloon Fiesta Park, which is the opposite part of my district when they knew the numbers weren't big in that district. Matter of fact, they're lower in those districts. Why would you make a decision to do that and not do it in the district where the highest numbers are?" said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.