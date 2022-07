SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. David Scrase will hold a press conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m. News 13 will stream the conference on this page.

The estimated 45-minute press conference will address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state of New Mexico currently has 575,279 recorded positive cases and 176 current hospitalizations. Over 8,000 New Mexicans have died due to COVID-19 complications.