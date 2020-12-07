NMDOH places first orders for COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico put in its first orders for the COVID-19 vaccine. The New Mexico Department of Health ordered Pfizer’s vaccine on Friday.

The federal government allocated an initial allotment of more than 17,000 doses to New Mexico out of the national supply of 6.4 million. They estimate it could ship as early as next week if the Federal Drug Administration issues emergency-use authorization this week. Frontline healthcare workers will be the first to get the vaccine.

