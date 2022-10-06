SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health leaders are expected to outline the latest COVID-19 case trends in New Mexico this afternoon. It comes as the state continues to rollout access to the bivalent COVID-19 omicron booster shot, which more than 7,000 people had received as of mid-September.

KRQE News 13 will livestream a planned NMDOH news conference here on this page. Coverage will begin around 1 p.m.

New Mexico Department of Health officials, including acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase as expected to discuss COVID-19 and the latest with monkeypox cases in New Mexico. According to data posted to the state’s public dashboard, over the last seven days, the number of new, known COVID-19 cases are continuing to trend slightly downward across the state. Hospitalizations appear to also be following a similar trend.

Since the last news conference on September 15, the state has continued to move ahead with a large effort to vaccinate the elderly populations over October and November. Residents inside nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities can expect to see COVID and flu shot clinics soon, if they haven’t already, particularly in rural areas.

Through at least October, the New Mexico Aging and Longterm Services Department (NM ALTSD) anticipates going to hundreds of facilities to give out omicron-based COVID boosters and flu shots. That includes 236 assisted living facilities and 67 nursing facilities and 200 senior sites.